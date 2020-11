In a joint operation, approximately one lakh ganja saplings were destroyed in Tripura on Thursday.

According to official sources, on a tip-off, a joint operation was carried out by police, Border Security Force (BSF) and forest personnel.

Speaking to media, Bharat Debbarma, the officer-in-charge of Kalamchoura police station informed that they destroyed ganja cultivation in 12 plots of land.

No one has been arrested so far.