PM dedicates Two National Premier Ayurveda Institutions on the 5th Ayurveda Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated two future-ready national premier Ayurveda institutions to the nation to mark celebration of the 5th Ayurveda Day in Delhi through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance (INI), and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur as a Deemed to be University by the University Grants Commission.

The Prime Minister highlighted the rich legacy of traditional medicine that India has been blessed with. He Prime pointed out that during the Corona period the demand for Ayurvedic products has increased rapidly all over the world. He said exports of Ayurvedic products increased by about 45 percent in September this year compared to the previous year. He added the significant increase in export of spices like turmeric, ginger, considered as immunity boosters shows the sudden boost in confidence in Ayurvedic solutions and Indian spices across the world. He said that during the Corona period, the focus is not only limited to the use of Ayurveda alone but to advance research related to AYUSH in the country and the world.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ayurveda is not an option anymore, but forms a fundamental pillar of the country’s national health policy and health interventions.

Ministry of AYUSH has been observing ‘Ayurveda Day’ every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras) since 2016.