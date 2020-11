In view of rising in accident cases of two-wheelers in East Khasi Hills, the Meghalaya police traffic branch has issued a notification requesting both two-wheeler riders and pillion riders to kindly wear helmets while riding for their own safety.

In this regard, the Shillong Traffic police will be conducting an awareness drive on the wearing helmet for riders till November 30th 2020.

Any violation detected after Nov 3o 2020, will be booked under the relevant Motor Vehicle Act.