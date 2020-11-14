Blazing Sword Division celebrates Children’s Day in Arunachal Pradesh

NET News Desk

The troops of Blazing Sword Division celebrated Children’s Day in Mago-Chuna Sector and its nearby settlements in the East Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The army organised a Children’s Day function at forward locations of Mago Chuna Sector on Saturday. During the event, the army distributed sweets, books, slates, drawing books and colours to the children of Mago – Chuna.

Speaking to the locals, the Senior Army Officer emphasised on the need to educate the children for a better future of the region, society and the nation.

The locals were extremely grateful to the Indian Army for their gesture. Acknowledging support provided by the Army on numerous occasions, the locals pledged their support to the Armed Forces and the Nation.