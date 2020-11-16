Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Laid To Rest With Gun Salute, Celebs Pay Last Respects

The Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke-winning actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata at the age of 85 from COVID encephalopathy.

According to reports, the Bengal’s beloved actor was laid to rest with immense respect and honour.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the actor were performed at Keoratala Crematorium with complete police honours. Kolkata Police honoured him with a gun salute.

Taking to the Twitter handle West Bengal’s CM Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Feluda’ is no more. ‘Apu’ said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned.”

“Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan & several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity & his admirers across the world, she added.