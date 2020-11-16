After 5 Decades, 1971 India-Pak War Memorial Coming up in Tripura

The Tripura government has undertaken a Rs 4.83 crore project to construct a war memorial on the city outskirts to commemorate the 1971 India-Pakistan war, resulting in the creation of Bangladesh.

The work on the new war memorial at Lichubagan park began around three months ago and is likely to be completed in another 9-10 months,” Agartala Smart City Project (ASCP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shailesh Kumar Yadav told IANS.

Meanwhile, a tank and an artillery gun have been shifted from Post office, Chowmuhani to Alber Ekka war memorial on newly-constructed granite base, said Agartala Smart City Project (ASCP) chief executive officer Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav.