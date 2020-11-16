Amit Shah to Visit Manipur in November for Naga Talks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Manipur later this month to discuss the Naga political issue with all stakeholders.

Speaking to media, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said Shah expressed the desire to meet all elected representatives and other stakeholders, including members of civil society organisations, and discuss the issue.

Issues standing in the way of the settlement of the protracted Naga problem include the contentious demands of separate Naga flag and Naga constitution raised by insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN-IM.