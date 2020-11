Arunachal Pradesh: Bridge Over Sigin River Collapses, Commuters Stranded

The Bailey bridge over the Sigin river in Arunachal Pradesh collapsed when a truck carrying a JCB earthmover was crossing it on Saturday night.

The bridge, which is located within Daporijo town, connects to the road leading to Lower Subansiri district headquarters Ziro via Kamle district.

Many commuters and vehicles are stranded on either side of the bridge.

Locals alleged that this is not the first time that the bridge has collapsed. It had collapsed many times in the past also.

Further they have slammed the district administration for not carrying out proper maintenance work on the weak bridge and not monitoring it regularly.