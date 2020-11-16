Khandu extends greetings on National Press Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today extended his best wishes and greetings to the press fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of National Press Day (NPD) observed every year on November 16.

The Press Council of India (PCI), a statutory body responsible for governing the conduct of the print media and ensuring freedom of speech, was established on July 4, 1966, by the Parliament and officially started working on November 16 of the same year. Since then the day was proclaimed as National Press Day.

Khandu acknowledged the hardship and risks involved in the conduct of the profession world over, especially in a remote state like Arunachal Pradesh. He hailed the state media fraternity for going about their duty professionally without fear or favour.

“Compared to other states, our media fraternity is still evolving. I can proudly say that despite financial and other pressures, media of the state – both print and electronic – have been relentlessly working to inform and inspire the people. This is an opportune moment for me to thank them on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said in a message ahead of NPD.

He said as a free press is an integral part of a healthy democracy, the state government is committed for the safety, security and prosperity of media persons and media houses of the state.

The Chief Minister lauded the state-based media houses for its role played during the pandemic. He noted that despite closing offices and press during the lockdowns, the journalists of the state did not shy away from their duties. The information on COVID 19 offered to the people by the press is praiseworthy and immensely helped the government in combating the spread of the virus as well as misinformation, he observed.

“I congratulate our press fraternity for celebrating NPD in these COVID times, with all precautions in place, with the theme ‘Words, Visuals and its Impact on Journalistic Content’. I have full confidence that with imminent speakers and participation of veteran, the young and upcoming brigade of journalists would learn and master the art of putting the right words and visuals in compiling a story so that it benefits all and hurts none,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, paid rich tributes to veteran journalist Taro Chatung, who passed away a year ago. He also remembered the contributions of all former and veteran journalists of the state, including Late V Ravindran, who nurtured and helped, grow journalism in Arunachal Pradesh during its formative years.