People No Longer See Congress as ‘Effective Alternative’: Senior Congress Leader

Following the poor performance in the Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls, senior congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the people of the country don’t consider the Congress to be an effective alternative.

In an interview to The Indian Express, the senior leader said “The people of the country, not just in Bihar but wherever by-elections were held, obviously don’t consider the Congress to be an effective alternative. This is one conclusion. After all, the alternative in Bihar was the RJD. We lost all the by-elections in Gujarat,” he said, adding that the party didn’t even win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.

It is to be mentioned that the Congress appeared to be the weakest link in the grand alliance of opposition parties. The party failed to put up a strong fight and restricted the alliance from gaining majority in the 243-member House. The Congress won 19 of the 70 seats it contested.

According to Sibal, the Congress needs to discover itself. He said that if “we are not able to recognise our shortcomings, then even the electoral process will not lead to the desired results”. Sibal then called for holding elections to CWC.