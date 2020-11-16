Two Women from Tripura Allegedly Gang-Raped in Assam

In a shock incident two young women have been gang-raped in Karimganj district of Assam.

According to the police, the incident took place at Nilambazar in Karimganj on Friday night while the two were returning home, Tripura.

The women aged 37 and 40 had come to visit one’s mother in Silchar Medical College Hospital(SMCH) who was admitted because of cancer.

They booked an Alto to return home when the driver tricked them and took a different direction and raped them along with five other persons.

However, they managed to escape from the building on Saturday and filed a complaint at Nilambazar police station.

Following which the police arrested three among them in charge of allegedly raping two women.

“We are confident of arresting all the accused soon based on information provided by the victims as well as interrogation of the three persons nabbed so far,” said Mayank Kumar, superintendent of police, Karimganj said.