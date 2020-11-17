11 Fake Army Officials Arrested, Identity Cards Seized

Eleven impostors masquerading as army officials carrying fake identity cards and wearing camouflaged uniforms were arrested in Guwahati.

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Das, Saurav Sharma, Dhiman Krishna, Joymoni Sharma, Nayanjyoti Gautam, Bijoy Moni Sharma, Dijen Sharma, Riponjoy Goswami, Rupam Sharma, Gyananda Das and Kaushik Bhuyan.

The city police also recovered a Maruti Swift car, five motorbikes and fake identity cards.

According to reports, all the accused were arrested at MES in Borjhar Airport last night, while, they were noticed patrolling by the police.