Around 61,000 Voters Yet to be Enrolled in Meghalaya

Chief electoral officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor said that more than 61,000 people eligible to vote are yet to be registered in Meghalaya.

According to the electoral officer most of the people who are eligible to vote but are yet to be enrolled are in the East Khasi Hills district.

“A total of 19, 60,850 voters have been enrolled against a population of 20,21,000 eligible voters,” Kharkongor told media in Shillong.

“There is still a gap of 60,962 voters, who are yet to be enrolled. Of them, 49,445 in the East Khasi Hills district,” he said.