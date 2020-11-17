BJP Leader Demands Renaming JNU as Swami Vivekananda University

A senior BJP leader demanded that the Jawaharlal Nehru University university be renamed after noted Hindu saint, Swami Vivekananda University.

CT Ravi, BJP general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu, who is not new to making controversial remarks, tweeted, “It was Swami Vivekananda who stood for the idea of ‘Bharat’. His philosophy and values signify the ‘Strength of Bharat’. It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat’s patriotic saint will inspire generations to come.”

Earlier on November 12 Prime Minister Modi had unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and asserted that people may have ideological differences but ideology should be seen supporting and not opposing the nation in matters of national interest.

JNU, named after India’s first Prime Minister, has long been considered an impregnable fort of the Left parties, with student unions affiliated to them calling the shots on the campus.

The BJP and Hindutva groups, including RSS` student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP), have often claimed that those with “anti-national” sentiments have found support from the Left-affiliated bodies.