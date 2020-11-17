Bridge Over Brahmaputra to Reduce Distance Between Assam-Meghalaya by 203 Kms

One of the India’s longest road bridges is set to come up between Assam and Meghalaya over the Brahmaputra river.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation on Monday (16 November) said that infrastructure sector heavyweight Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has emerged as the lowest bidder for the building of the Rs 3,200 crore 18-kilometre-long strategic bridge .

The four-lane bridge would run over the Brahmaputra river on the National Highway 127 B from Dhubri to Phulbari. It would reduce the distance between the two areas by about 203 kilometre, greatly shortening the travel time.

The four-lane bridge will be financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as a part of its investment for the development of the northeastern region.