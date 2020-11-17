BTC Elections Date Announced

The State Election Commission has announced the dates for the polls for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in two phases.

For the first phase, the polling date is 7th December, 2020 Monday from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM. The date of re-poll, if any, has been scheduled on 8th December (Tuesday) from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

In the first phase, BTC constituencies falling under Udalguri and Baksa districts will go to polls.

The second phase of the poll is scheduled for 10th December (Thursday). The date of re-poll, if any, has been scheduled on 11th December.

In the second phase, voters of two constituencies under Chirang and Kokrahajar districts will exercise their right to vote.

The date of counting will be 12th December, Saturday from 8 AM to completion.