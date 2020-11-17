First Reported Case Of Coronavirus Completes 1 Year, Twitterati Reacted

Humans never fail to surprise us as social media is celebrating the anniversary of this year’s biggest antagonist – Coronavirus.
This time that year, an unexplained infection emerged in Wuhan, China, marking the start of a pandemic that has now killed more than 1.25 million people around the world and infected millions more.
Here is few of the reaction from Twitteraties:
Cut the cake & get lost#HappyAnniversaryCoroba #Wuhan #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Hz23dDehXt
— Ronaldo Mondal (@theronas_tweet) November 17, 2020
Happy Birthday #coronavirus
Now please Die soon 🙂#Wuhan
— Bhanu Gupta (@BhanuG52989497) November 17, 2020
The #Covid19 first case anniversary reminds me, hope one of our enterprising film-makers have registered the title…
'Jeena Yahan, Marna #Wuhan'🦠#okimgoing
— Malay Desai (@MalayD) November 17, 2020
#Wuhan First anniversary of corona virus 🧐🙄 Omg its exactly my birthday date 😵😵😵😵 i hate this virus #Corona #ChinaVirus #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/T7wIzy3qPP
— dolly 💞 (@dollybiblio) November 17, 2020
Last year 1st Corona case was found in #Wuhan on this day.
World now with probable #CovidVaccine ready be like: pic.twitter.com/5G5AwcKIAx
— Kittu (@jhampakjhum) November 17, 2020