Minor Gang Raped, Lungs Removed for Black Magic

A six-year-old girl who was found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district was brutally killed, gangraped and her lungs were then taken out of the body.

According to police, the victims lungs were removed by the accused to perform black magic, believing that it will help a woman give birth to a child.

Meanwhile, police said the accused Ankul Kuril (20) and Beeran (31) — who were arrested on Sunday–handed over the lungs to key conspirator Parshuram Kuril to perform black magic.

Parshuram was arrested on Monday and his wife was also detained due to the apprehension that she knew about the incident, but did not talk about it to anyone, the officer added.

Ankul and Beeran, who were heavily drunk, abducted the girl while she had gone out of her home in Bhadras village on Saturday night to buy firecrackers, he added. They took her to a nearby jungle, where they raped the girl before killing her.

The accused have been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.