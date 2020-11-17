PM Modi to Address at 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an address at the 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on 17th November 2020 at around 6:30 PM.

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum was established in 2018 by Mr. Michael Bloomberg. It seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in real conversations leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy in the throes of a historic transition.

The inaugural Forum was held in Singapore, and the second annual Forum was hosted in Beijing. These covered a range of topics, including global economic management, trade and investment, technology, urbanization, capital markets, climate change, and inclusion.

This year, as the world economy is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the forum will witness discussions centered on re-fuelling the economy and charting a course for the future.