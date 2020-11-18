Assam Govt Arranges COVID Test in Airport for Incoming Passengers

The Assam Government has changed the norms of the COVID-19 test for people arriving in Guwahati.

The COVID test for the incoming flight passengers will be conducted at Guwahati Airport itself instead of Sarusajai, informed State Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

From next week-

1. #COVID19 test for incoming flight passengers will be done in Guwahati Airport itself instead of Xarusajai. 2. Air passengers travelling within Assam and those travelling between North East States will no longer require mandatory #COVID19 testing — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 18, 2020

Earlier, the incoming passengers have to go to Sarusajai for testing but now the tests will be conducted at the airport itself from next week, the health minister informed.

The minister also informed that the air passengers travelling within Assam and those travelling between Northeastern states will no longer require a mandatory COVID-19 test.