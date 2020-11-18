FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Cancelled, India to Host 2022 Edition

World football governing body FIFA announced cancellation of its women’s youth tournaments for 2020.

It means India will now host the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup and Costa Rica the 2022 U-20 Women’s World Cup.

“As a result and after careful consideration of the feedback received by the stakeholders combined with the inability to further postpone these tournaments, the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group subsequently recommended that the 2020 editions of the two women’s youth tournaments be cancelled and that the hosting rights for the 2022 editions be offered to the countries that were due to host the 2020 editions,” FIFA said in a press release on Tuesday.

“In light of this, and following further consultation between FIFA and the respective host member associations regarding the 2022 editions of the tournaments, the Bureau of the Council has approved Costa Rica as host of the U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 and India as host of the U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 respectively.”

Earlier, the highest governing body of football in the world-FIFA had selected Guwahati in Assam for hosting the grand opening ceremony of the Under 17 Women World Cup which was slated to take place this year.

The local organising body of the world cup has finalised the Sarusajai Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium for the opening ceremony of the 7th edition of the FIFA U-17.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel said the local organising committee is ready to start afresh for hosting the 2022 edition. “Following discussions with FIFA, we agreed that hosting the tournament without proper qualifications and without spectators led to more uncertainty, and it would have taken away from our objective of developing and promoting women’s football by hosting the competition in such circumstances. We now have a unique opportunity to start afresh and still have a considerable head start from the work that has been already put in,” he said in a press release.