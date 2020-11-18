Law Against ‘Love Jihad’ Soon, Says Madhya Pradesh Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state government would soon bring in a law to counter “love jihad”.

A bill may be brought in in the next assembly session itself to tackle “love jihad”, Mr Mishra said, adding there will be a provision of five years rigorous imprisonment in it.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to bring in the Dharma Swatantrya Bill 2020. Under this the practice of coercing someone into marriage by cajoling or pressuring will be made punishable by five-year rigorous imprisonment. Those assisting in such crimes will also be treated as primary accused…It will be a non-bailable offence,” Mr Mishra told NDTV today.

“For voluntary conversion for marriage, it will be mandatory to apply to the collector a month in advance,” he said, adding that no community will be targeted under the law.