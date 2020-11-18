Madhya Pradesh to Form ‘Cow Cabinet’: CM Shivraj Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh government will form a “Gau Cabinet” for the protection and welfare of cows in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

“It has been decided to set up a ‘cabinet’ for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state,” Chouhan wrote. “Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be included in the panel. The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa.”

प्रदेश में गोधन संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए 'गौकैबिनेट' गठित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। पशुपालन, वन, पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व, गृह और किसान कल्याण विभाग गौ कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे। पहली बैठक 22 नवंबर को गोपाष्टमी पर दोपहर 12 बजे गौ अभ्यारण, आगर मालवा में आयोजित की जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 18, 2020

Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya told The Indian Express the decision to constitute a cow Cabinet was aimed at developing an alternative source of rural employment by harnessing the potential of cows and the resources available through it.