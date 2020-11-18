Northeastern Security at Threat as China Pushes Weapons into Myanmar

Recently Chinese weapons have emerged as of the easy flow of illegally procured weapons into Myanmar and India.

With this intelligence agencies have flagged to the Indian government that this is posing threats to regional security and stability among the northeastern states.

“Prominent insurgent groups, especially those from Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram, maintain regular contact with Chinese intelligence agencies and have benefited from Chinese largesse and weapons,” the agencies alerted the government.

Meanwhile, from the North East states of India, a total of 423 illegal weapons, including AK-47s, M-16s and Chinese pistols, have been recovered so far this year.

Intelligence agencies have also said that China is supplying arms and ammunition to insurgent groups on the Myanmar border as they pay good prices.