UP Engineer Arrested for Filming, Sexually Abusing 50 Kids for Over 10 Yrs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a engineer of Uttar Pradesh for sexually exploiting about 50 minor children for the last 10 years.

According to reports, the junior engineer from the irrigation department allegedly sold videos and photographs of nefarious acts on the dark net to other paedophiles across the globe.

Rambhawan, the accused, is alleged to have preyed upon the children in the 5 to 16 years age group in the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur in the last 10 years mainly contacting and sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) with other paedophiles globally using dark net and cloud services abroad, officials said.

Rambhawan was arrested from Banda and is likely to be produced before the competent court soon.

Meanhwhile, the CBI seized eight mobile phones, around Rs 8 lakh in cash, sex toys, laptop, and other digital evidence carrying huge quantity of CSAM.