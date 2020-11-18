Woman’s Nose, Tongue Chopped Off After She Rejected a Marriage Proposal

In a shocking incident a 28 year old widow’s in-laws allegedly chopped off her nose and tongue on Tuesday on refusing to remarry a person of their choice in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

As per reports, the prime accused has been arrested by the local police and have been looking for another accomplice. Reportedly, the woman’s husband died about six years back.

Since then, her in-laws had been trying to marry her off to a relative. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the victim’s brother said that his sister was attacked at their home and even broke her right hand.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur and is undergoing treatment.

The woman’s brother said his sister rejected the idea. He added his sister’s in-laws came to their home and attacked her. “They chopped off her nose and tongue and also broke her right hand. Our mother. who tried saving her daughter, was also injured in the attack.”