Zomato Provides Free Takeaway Service to its Partners

Food delivery giant Zomato has made takeaway service free to its restaurant partner. The company has been attempting to find ideas to serve customers safely amid the covid pandemic.

“We are introducing takeaway/self-pickup services at a much larger scale than before. Also making this service commission-free for our restaurant partners,” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said in a report.

Talking about a strong comeback of the food ordering business after Covid-19 curbs, the company has said its food delivery business has reached 110 per cent of the pre-Covid GMV run rate. “Over 55,000 restaurants are already live for takeaway on Zomato and we are serving tens of thousands of such orders weekly,” said Goyal.

Assuring customers about the safety and hygiene, Zomato in a statement said it reported zero cases of Covid transmission despite delivering over 13 crore orders since lockdown in March.

“WHO has said that food delivery is safe and people should not fear food packaging. We have delivered over 13 crore orders since the first lockdown started in March, and there have been zero reported cases of covid transmission through food or its packaging,” said Zomato.