Artist from Guwahati detained for creating artwork of Akhil Gogoi

NET News Desk

As per some unverified sources, it has come to light that some artists were detained by the police for creating an artwork depicting atrocities meted out to the peasant leader Akhil Gogoi in Guwahati today. Gogoi was arrested in December 2019 for his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Various social media posts have also been circulating online about the detention of the artists.

One Facebook user who identifies himself as the brother of the artist has said that his brother along with some of his friends was detained by the police today near the Bashishta area in Guwahati.

His Facebook Post read: “Just got the news that my brother and comrade Dhruba and some of his friends were picked by the police from Bashishta area.” He further added that they were trying to create an artwork of Akhil Gogoi on a wall.

Calling the Sarbananda led BJP government a fascist government he further questioned the safety of the common people in line with the small artwork done by a group of artists.

Senior journalist Atanu Bhuyan, sharing the picture of the artwork wrote on his Twitter handle, “An artist arrested from near Nidhi Bhawan in Guwahati while doing a wall painting on Akhil Gogoi’s arrest.”

The graffitis were later whitewashed by the authorities.

According to sources, the four artists belonging from different colleges were representing the Anga Art Collective.

It needs to be mentioned here that earlier this month the Gauhati High Court has taken up the plea seeking bail of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The court was scheduled for the hearing on November 19 (today).

On October 2, the KMSS launched a new regional party which has been christened as ‘Raijor Dal’ (people’s party). The launching ceremony was held a day after National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court granted bail to peasant leader Akhil Gogoi in a case related to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stir in Assam last year.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati high court on Thursday has fixed December 8 as the next date of hearing on Akhil’s bail plea. While Akhil’s side reportedly finished its submission on Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought more time.