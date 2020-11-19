Assam CM Sonowal Inaugurates Dibrugarh Bypass

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday inaugurated the 15.447 km Dibrugarh Bypass from Bogibeel Junction to Bakul during a programme held at Japisajia in Dibrugarh.

The construction of the realignment of the National Highway-37 from Bogibeel Junction at KM 581.700 to KM 597.147 on Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

The project was constructed at a cost of Rs. 96.84 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that the present Narendra Modi-led Central Government after assuming power in 2014 took the initiative of bringing about revolutionary changes in the connectivity of the country especially in the Northeast through championing the cause of ‘Transformation through Transportation’.