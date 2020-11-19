Assam Govt to Launch ‘Free’ Pink Buses for Female Commuters

The Assam State Transport Corporation will launch pink buses exclusively for female commuters and elderly persons in Guwahati.

The buses that would be called ‘Brahman Sarathi’ will be launched at the beginning of 2021.

Notably 15 buses will be allocated initially in the capital city and no fare will be charged for the commuters.

These buses, painted in pink colour, will be on some of the busiest routes throughout the day and will provide fast, safe and easy mobility to the women and the senior citizens.

“This step is basically initiated because we often see that women and senior citizens experience a lot of hardship although some seats in ASTC buses are reserved for all women and the elderly, they are sometimes wrongly occupied by others and are mostly inadequate,” said Assam State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.