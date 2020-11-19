BJP to Rule Tripura for Next 30-35 Yrs, Claims CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has claimed that the BJP will continue to rule Tripura for the next 30 to 35 years.

According to reports, addressing a meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha’s Banamalipur Mandal, the chief minister said the BJP will continue to form government for the next 30 to 35 years in Tripura.

“There is no sign of any change,” Biplab Kumar Deb said, adding that the BJP is deeply rooted in Tripura, and will continue to run successive governments in the state.

Earlier the minister stated that the BJP would remain in power for another 30-35 years if at least 80% houses in the state hung pictures of Swami Vivekananda along with his messages at their doors.