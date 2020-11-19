Kamakhya Temple in Assam Gets New Look, Gold Plated Dome Unveiled

The newly gold plated main dome of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati was unveiled by temple authorities on Thursday morning.

The temple authorities unveiled the dome during a small ceremony inside the temple premise.

19 kilograms of gold, donated by the Reliance Group, have been used in the process.

Work on the dome began in October this year and was completed around Diwali.

“No new construction of the temple’s main dome has been done. Only gold plating of the existing stone pitchers has taken place,” said Mohit Chandra Sarma, Bor Doloi of the temple.