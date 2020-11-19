Manipur Govt Announces 30 Lakh Cash Reward to Police for Seizure of Narcotics

Manipur Government announced Cash Reward of Rs 20 Lakhs to Thoubal District Police and Rs 10 Lakhs to Bishnupur District Police for their outstanding performance in seizure of large amount of narcotics in the month of October.

The Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh took to Twitter to announce the award and appreciated the efforts of the Police, “I’m happy to announce a Cash Reward of Rs 20 Lakhs & Rs 10 Lakhs to Thoubal & Bishnupur police respectively for their outstanding performance in seizure of large amt of narcotics recently. The dedication of Manipur police in this war against drugs has been exceptional throughout.”

The Joint Secretary (Home), Government of Manipur, Rehanuddin Choudhury in a press release on November 18, informed that the Govt. has announced the award of Cash reward of rupees 20,00,000 (Twenty Lakhs) to Thoubal District Police in recognition of their outstanding achievement for seizure of 435.945 Kgs of brown sugar and 438 litres of morphinated liquid from the residence of Kayamuddin alias Amuthi, son of Habibur Rahman of Thoubal Moijing Awang Leikai on October 29, 2020.

The award will go to 50 Officers and Personnel including 1(one) SP, 2(two) additional SPs, 2(two) Inspectors, 3(three) SIs, 1(one) ASI and other ranks of Thoubal District Police, it said.

Further, the Government of Manipur has also announced a cash reward of rupees 10,00,000 (Ten lakhs) to Bishnupur District Police in recognition of their outstanding achievement for seizure of approximately 74 Kgs of brown sugar from a Chevrolet car (parrot green in colour) at Khordak Ichin near Iron bridge under Keibul Lamjao P.S. and from a house in Mayang Imphal Bengoon under Mayang Imphal P.S. on October 28, 2020.

The award will go to 44 Officers and personnel including 1(one) SP, 1(one) Addl. SP, 1(one) Subedar, 2(two) SIs, 2(two) ASIs and other ranks of Bishnupur District Police, the press release said.