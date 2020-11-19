NFDB Confers Four Awards to Assam for Success in Fishery Sector

The National Fisheries Development Board has conferred four awards to Assam for the success in the fishery sector.

Assam has got the best state award under the category of best hilly and North Eastern state.

Assam Apex Cooperative Fish Marketing and Processing Federation Limited (FISHFED) has been selected under the category of best hilly and North eastern government organization.

On the other hand, Nagaon district has been selected under best hilly and North Eastern district category while a Nalbari based farmer Amal Medhi is selected under hilly and North Eastern fish farmer category. The awards will be given on 21st of this month in New Delhi.