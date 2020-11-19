NPP decries BJPs move to approach Lokayukta

NET News Desk

The state BJP has recently approached the Meghalaya Lokayukta over their own allegations of misappropriation of central funds in the JHADC, and the GHADC. Terming the move as ‘unfortunate’, the National People’s Party, NPP said that the BJPs stance would further complicate a procedure to reach a meaningful solution.

MLA and NPP spokesperson, Marcuise N Marak, said despite assurances from their own ministers, who are more than willing to cooperate with the MDA government by taking part in discussions, the state BJP’s reactionary response is not in tandem with the government’s approach towards solving this issue.

“For the benefit of the state and its people, the only path that exists is the cooperation of all parties and their elected representatives. Last month, BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai had asked its party leaders to stop making allegations against the MDA government and cooperate by discussing issues at relevant forums. We respect the participative and healthy stance of Mr. Shullai, and hope the state BJP functions in tandem with such leaders,” said Marak in a press statement.

Marak further stated, “Even before coming to the discussion table, we request the state BJP to sort out its own confused stance first as a discussion cannot be held if all their leaders are on different pages regarding the issue.”

NPP leaders – Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong – had confirmed that the MDA government will convene a coordination committee meeting where a collective deliberation will be held and a constructive solution will be sought. In addition to this, the state government had also ordered an audit of the GHADC starting from 2015 onwards, which is already underway, informed Marak.

“Given the fact that the state government is taking proactive steps, with MLAs such as Mr. Shullai showing leadership maturity by being constructive in assisting the government, it is unfortunate that such steps are being taken by the state’s BJP, further complicating a procedure to reach a meaningful solution,” Marak added.