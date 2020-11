Post Shiv Sena’s ‘Nudge’ Mumbai Man Covers ‘Karachi’ on Sweet Shop’s Name

A owner of a sweet shop in Mumbai covered the word ‘Karachi’ on his establishment with a paper after a Shiv Sena leader allegedly asked him to drop the Pakistani city’s name, news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar had asked the owner of Karachi Sweets to change the name of the shop to something “Marathi.”

Mumbai: Video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar goes viral, where he's allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi'. "You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says Nitin Nandgaokar in video. pic.twitter.com/PfmM4B65ac — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

“You have to do it, we are giving you time. Change ‘Karachi’ to something in Marathi,” Nandgaonkar was quoted as saying by ANI. In a viral video, the Sena leader can be heard telling the shop owner to change the name to anything “but Karachi, which reminds one of Pakistan.”

Further the leader told the shop owner that he will visit again in 15 days and asked him to reach out for any assistance that may be needed in getting the name changed at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office.