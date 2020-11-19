Rahul Gandhi Remembers Indira Gandhi On Birth Anniversary, Shares Rare Pics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary as an able prime minister and a beloved grandmother.

Sharing a black and white picture of Indira Gandhi, India’s first woman prime minister, on her 103rd birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi: “A tribute on the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi ji, an able and strong prime minister.

एक कार्यकुशल प्रधानमंत्री और शक्ति स्वरूप श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी की जयंती पर श्रद्धांजलि। पूरा देश उनके प्रभावशाली नेतृत्व की आज भी मिसाल देता है लेकिन मैं उन्हें हमेशा अपनी प्यारी दादी के रूप में याद करता हूँ। उनकी सिखायी हुई बातें मुझे निरंतर प्रेरित करती हैं। pic.twitter.com/9RHDnAClOJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2020

“The entire nation still hails her impressive leadership, but I always remember her as my beloved grandmother. Her teachings inspire me constantly,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi posted a black and white picture of his grandmother while sharing the tribute on Twitter, and another throwback picture on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to her at Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum.

Indira Gandhi was the first and only woman prime minister of India.