Swara Bhasker asks Zomato to Pull Down Ads from Arnab Goswami’s Republic Bharat

Actress Swara Bhasker yesterday asked Zomato to pull down ads from Arnab Goswami’s Republic Bharat.

She tweeted, ” Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know”.

Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.. https://t.co/mMacP8IawZ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 18, 2020

Responding to the tweet, the food delivery company wrote, ” Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this”.