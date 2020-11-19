Tips for No Shave November

No shave November is here guys plus it’s International Men’s Day. Dedicated to all the men with the bush out there, we bring to you some awesome tips to take care of your beard!

Patience

Patience is the key to a growing a good set of beard. There may be times when you feel like just trimming off but do not do it. As they say ‘sabra ka phal meetha hota hai’, wait for the fruit to bear.

Time

Choosing the right time for growing your beard is also important. In case you have an important meeting or interview coming then do not go for the beard session. Pick a time period when it’s convenient for you to keep your razors and trimmers away.

Cleaniness

Once you are successful in growing the beard, make sure to keep your beard clean. There are many products available in the market which can help you take care of your beard.

Wash and rinse your beard regularly to keep it clean. Using a beard oil can be one of the options to consider during the whole process.

Styling

Once you have grown your beard to a required length, make sure you have it all figured out for styling. The final bearded look that you want, the one that would suit you, and everything in between. Here are a few tips for styling your beard perfectly.

Face Shape

Different beard shapes go with different facial shapes. Choose the beard style that suits your face right.

Combing

It is just a simple grooming tip. Keep your facial hair combed to keep it clean and complement your look. You can use a regular comb or boar-bristle brushes.

Maintenance

Growing and styling the beard are not the only activities. The most crucial thing is maintaining your bearded look. It all comes back to being groomed and being on-trend. Go through these simple tips on how to maintain your beard.