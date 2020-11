In a shocking incident about 12 kgs of monkey meat along with 5 heads have been recovered from two poachers on Tuesday in Sonapur area.

The operation was conducted by Sonapur Police. Indian Army, crime branch and forest officials. which eventually resulted in the arrest of poachers from Upper Tepesia Village in Sonapur.

The team also recovered two rifles and 11 rounds of live ammunition possessed by the poachers.

The duo has been arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act.