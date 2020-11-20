Assam: Artists Condemn Arrest of Artist Making Akhil Gogoi’s Graffiti

Some artisans of Assam, group of journalists, senior citizens have condemned the detaining of the artist for painting a graffiti of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi on Thursday.

Gogoi was arrested in December 2019 for his alleged role in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Various social media posts have also been circulating online about the detention of the artists.

One Facebook user who identifies himself as the brother of the artist has said that his brother along with some of his friends was detained by the police today near the Bashishta area in Guwahati.

His Facebook Post read: “Just got the news that my brother and comrade Dhruba and some of his friends were picked by the police from Bashishta area.” He further added that they were trying to create an artwork of Akhil Gogoi on a wall.

Calling the Sarbananda led BJP government a fascist government he further questioned the safety of the common people in line with the small artwork done by a group of artists.

Senior journalist Atanu Bhuyan, sharing the picture of the artwork wrote on his Twitter handle, “An artist arrested from near Nidhi Bhawan in Guwahati while doing a wall painting on Akhil Gogoi’s arrest.”