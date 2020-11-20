Battle for Ballot: Tug-of-War Between BJP, BPF

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said there will be a straight fight between the saffron party and in its former ally Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in as many as 27 constituencies in the upcoming BTC elections.

“In the remaining 13 constituencies, the fight will be between BPF and UPPL,” Himanta Biswa Sarma told media persons, adding, “BJP will contest on its own in the BTC elections.”

The BTC polls are slated on December 7-8 for the first phase and December 10-11 for the second phase. While in the first phase two districts of Udalguri and Baksa will go for polls, the two remaining districts of Chirang and Udalguri will go for the poll in the second phase. The counting of votes will be on December 12.