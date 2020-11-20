‘Covid-Infected Letters’ May be Sent to Political Leaders: Interpol

The international police organisation, also known as Interpol warned in its guidelines that the Covid-19 virus could be used to target political leaders in several countries, including India.

Interpol warned India and 193 other member countries that ‘Covid-infected letters’ might be sent to political figures and individuals, a report stated.

The Interpol in its guidelines stated that this could represent a risk if these individuals are infected with Covid-19. It further added that attempts at deliberate contamination by spitting and coughing on surfaces and objects have also been reported.