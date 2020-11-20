Delhi Records Coldest November Morning in 14 Years

Delhi records coldest November morning in at least 14 years on Friday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the national capital recorded a minimum of 7.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, the lowest minimum temperature in November in at least 14 years.

Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius last year, 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 7.6 degrees Celsius in 2017 in the month of November.

Meanwhile, the all-time record for the lowest minimum temperature in November is 3.9 degrees Celsius recorded on November 28, 1938.