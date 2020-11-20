Kohima Police Station Gets ISO Certification for Quality Management System

Kohima North Police Station becomes first police station/government office in the state to have been awarded International Standard Organisation (ISO) 9001 certification.

“Kohima North Police Station has become the first police station/ government office in Nagaland to receive the ISO 9001:2015 certification for a quality management system,” Kohima SP Manoj Kumar told reporters on Thursday.

Kumar congratulated the sub-divisional police officer (North), M. Yambemo Humtsoe and officer-in-charge of North Police Station Chubaonen on being able to complete the process for ISO certification.

The police station is located in the heart of Kohima town and headed by an inspector rank officer-in-charge and 88 other ranks.