“Love Jihad” is Manufactured by BJP to Divide the Nation: CM Gehlot

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, 20 November said that the word “Love Jihad” is manufactured by the party to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony.

Love Jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the Nation & disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional & it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in Love.

1/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 20, 2020

Gehlot further stated that marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional.

“ Will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in Love,” Gehlot tweeted.

The Rajasthan chief minister in another tweet said that law against “love jihad” seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict and disregard constitutional provisions like the State not discriminating against citizens on any ground.

It seems a ploy to disrupt communal harmony, fuel social conflict & disregard constitutional provisions like the state not discriminating against citizens on any ground.

3/ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 20, 2020

The series of tweets come days after Madhya Pradesh government announced that they will bring a law against “love jihad” in the next Assembly session, that will provide for 5 years of rigorous imprisonment.