Three Khans of Bollywood Likely to be Seen Together on Screen

Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chadda will see Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan’s cameos. As per reports, the film has been made in the backdrop of the mid 90s.

The most interesting aspect is that is likely to happen is Salman playing the his evergreen character of Prem from “Maine Pyar Kiya’ and Shahrukh Khan is expected to play Raj Malhotra of ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya le Jayenge’

According to the report, Aamir’s character in the film will be shown in 5 decades.

The iconic moments of every decade will be woven into the screenplay. Reportedly for this, Young like 1995 from Shahrukh Prosthetics and VFX will be seen. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, which will be released in December 2021.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan with production by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios. An adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump tracing historical things, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in the title role with Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi (in his Hindi film debut) and Mona Singh.