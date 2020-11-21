Armed Robbers Looted 60 Lakh from PNB Bank in Assam

Armed robbers looted nearly Rs 60 lakhs from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Assam’s Nalbari district on November 10.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12:30 pm at a branch of the bank at Amayapur, nearly 7 kilometres from the district headquarter Nalbari. Meanwhile, one person was injured in shooting during the incident.

“As per the initial investigation, at least four robbers came in motorbikes and entered the branch. They cornered the branch manager and took the cash from him before fleeing,” said Amanjit Kaur, superintendent of police, Nalbari.

Once they came out of the bank, the robbers started firing indiscriminately in which one bystander injured his leg. The robbers fled from the spot soon after. The injured has been shifted to Guwahati for treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.

“Our investigations are underway. We have found certain leads and are working on them. Hopefully, the persons involved in the robbery will be nabbed soon,” said Kaur.