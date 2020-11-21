Assam Police Recruitment Board Issues Guidelines for Candidates Appearing Exam of Sub-Inspector

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board on Saturday issued guidelines for candidates appearing written exam of Sub-Inspector in Assam Police on November 22.

The candidates must follow the rules and regulations:

A) Candidates have to report at the entrance of the examination venue minimum 2’/2 hour (two and a half hour) before the starting time of the examination, i.e they must report by 9.30 AM.

B) Only candidates would be allowed to enter the examination venue. No parents/guardians of the candidates will be allowed to enter the campus of the examination venue.

C) Only following items are allowed in the examination hall.

1) Original copy of any one of the documents as ‘Identity proof’:

2) Self attested photocopy of the Identity Proof.

3) Three Ball Point Pens (Black), One (1) Pencil, Eraser, Face mask, Spectacles (if used by the candidate) Admit Card, Post card size photographs.

4) Candidates must not bring any mobile phone, smart watch, calculator, handbags, and ornaments or any other electronic gadgets to the test venue.