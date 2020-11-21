Award-winning JJ Tax App Reaches a Milestone of 30,000 Downloads

JJ Tax App, an award-winning chat-based app launched by aspiring CAs in May 2020, surpassed its initial milestone by reaching 30,000 subscribers in less than 6 months since its launch.

The company is also carrying out a rights issue of 30 million, which will help in strengthening the company’s financial position. Amidst the mammoth popularity and success of this app, PE funding of USD 100 million is expected by the end of this year.

“After the tremendous response to the TAX App, we have revised our Target to 1 Lac subscribers by the end of this Financial Year,” said Leesha Arya, Executive Director.

The promoters of this app have also floated a new startup named Jojo Edtech, which will help with education for Commerce, Accounts, Tax and related subjects. Bhavya Mittal, Chief Designer of JJ Tax App, will be taking charge of the students’ App, as Executive Director.

“I am enthusiastic to be onboard and continue this incredible journey into the future. While we’ve all seen how JJ Tax App has disrupted the taxation world, Jojo Edtech is also a disruption that will revolutionize the commerce education industry in India,” said Bhavya Mittal, Chief Designer, when asked about wearing multiple hats.

JJ TAX App was launched during the pandemic, and the team was earlier targeting about 10,000 subscribers by the end of this year. After having surpassed this milestone and attaining more than 3X subscribers, the team is now laser-focused on customer acquisition through digital media. The core focus of this app remains to be millennials, as JJ Tax can simplify taxation for them.

JJ Tax is a new chat-based app that was launched on May 26, 2020. The app offers a wide range of taxation solutions along with resolution of tax queries in real-time.

You can explore more features of the App here:

App Store- https://apps.apple.com/in/app/jj-tax/id1509309456

Play Store- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jjtax.app.

To know more, please visit www.jjfintax.com.